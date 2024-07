Man has life-threatening injuries after Minneapolis shooting

Man has life-threatening injuries after Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting in Minneapolis has left a man hurt and police say he might not make it.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it responded to reports of shootings on Elliot Avenue south of Franklin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a man shot in the chest, unconcious and fighting for his life.

The suspected shooter took off on foot. Police have not arrested them.

Authorities are investigating.