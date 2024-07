Video shows aftermath of fireworks explosion during St. Paul crash, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after an alleyway shooting late Monday night in Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called to the area of West Broadway and Emerson Avenue North at about 11:31 p.m., where they found the male victim with an "apparent life-threatening gunshot wound."

No arrests have been made, and police say they're still investigating what led up to the shooting.