Minneapolis seeks public comment on location for new MPD 3rd Precinct

MINNEAPOLIS -- The City of Minneapolis is asking for the public's feedback as it works to find a new location for the city police department's 3rd Precinct building.

That building was notably looted and destroyed by fire in the riots following George Floyd's May 2020 murder.

There are currently two sites under consideration -- the former precinct facility at 3000 Minnehaha Avenue, and a vacant city-owned lot at 2600 Minnehaha Avenue. The two sites were chosen after a survey of multiple potential sites, conducted from the summer of 2020 through the end of 2022.

A public survey has been posted for people who live, work or visit the area to provide their feedback. That form is available here.

Additionally, a series of public conversations will be held over the next few weeks regarding the two potential spots for a new 3rd Precinct. They will be held at the following locations on the following dates:

Business owner session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave.

General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St.

General public session: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 15, at Roosevelt High School, 4029 28th Ave. S.

General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Keewaydin Recreation Center, 3030 53rd St. E.

General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Sabathani Community Center, 310 38th St. E.

Snacks and beverages will be available at the sessions, and meal vouchers will be given to the first 100 people at the Midtown Global Market session.

Longfellow neighbors were previously asked if they'd like to see the 3rd Precinct rebuilt as another Minneapolis police station. Seventy-five percent of neighbors said "no," while 25% said "yes."

The survey stated that of the 75% of who answered "no," their reasoning was because it would glorify the history that happened there. Also, they stated it would further perpetuate the PTSD that comes from that day two years ago.

However, the 3rd Precinct has been operating from a spot outside of the precinct zone. The city reports, because of that, people within the 3rd Precinct area do not have the same access to public safety services as people in other areas of Minneapolis.