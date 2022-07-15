Minneapolis searching for "change agent" to be chief of police

At the center of the city's work to rebuild the public's relationship with police is the search for a new top cop.

Finding the next chief of police takes time. But for Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw, it's worth every second, and it's personal.

"Over 30 years ago my mom moved her family here for a safer better life and so when you hear your neighbors say they don't feel safe and they don't want to go down the block for certain things like it just hurts me because I know 30 years ago this was my safe place," said Vetaw.

But with an understaffed department that's under scrutiny, who is up to the task?

"I got that same question when I ran for office why would you want this at this time? And it's going to be somebody who is passionate about our city and who cares about policing and police reform," said Vetaw.

Candidates can apply right now.

The job description calls it a generational opportunity to lead - and says the city is looking for a "change agent" who will challenge the status quo - yet have to have at least 10 years of law enforcement experience.

"Ward 4 wants someone who is going to hold officers accountable but also understand that we have crime in our neighborhoods and we don't want it that's not how we want to live," said Vetaw.

We asked if it could be someone already in the MPD ranks.

"Of course, yes. I wouldn't rule out anyone," said Vetaw. "I'm guessing fall is when the new chief will be sitting in the chair."

Applications are due by August 1 - then the top choices will interview with the search committee in late August. From there, the mayor will choose a nominee from three top candidates - and then the city council would have to approve his pick

"I think the biggest thing on my mind right now and the thing that weighs heavy on me every day is like how do we make it all come together," said Vetaw."The bottom line is people are watching and they want to see something different."

Vetaw tells us the chief's salary could be up to $300,000 - slightly less than the $350,000 cap for the new commissioner of community safety.

The Mayor's nominee for that job is Dr. Cedric Alexander. The city council will consider his nomination next week.

The new chief would report to him as well as the mayor.