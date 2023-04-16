Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minneapolis rolls out new parking app

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis rolls out new parking app
Minneapolis rolls out new parking app 00:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new parking app is rolling out Sunday for people who park in Minneapolis.

The city has decided to go with a new provider.

The app lets customers pay for on-street parking without going to a pay station.

READ MORE: Downtown Minneapolis seeing more monthly visitors than before pandemic, study shows

Some information will automatically transfer if you already have the Minneapolis Parking app. However, you will need to make a new password and update your payment information.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.