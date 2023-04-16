Minneapolis rolls out new parking app
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new parking app is rolling out Sunday for people who park in Minneapolis.
The city has decided to go with a new provider.
The app lets customers pay for on-street parking without going to a pay station.
Some information will automatically transfer if you already have the Minneapolis Parking app. However, you will need to make a new password and update your payment information.
