Minneapolis ranked as the eighth-best burger city in the country

By Katie Fongvongsa, WCCO Intern



MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis has been ranked as the eighth-best burger city in the country.

According to a Home Bay study, Minneapolis burger restaurants save almost 7% on ingredients for a quarter-pound burger, costing around $15.21. The nationwide average cost is $16.33.

Besides restaurants, the study also included a cheaper option, McDonald's, where a daily meal costs under 5% of the average resident's annual income. If you are craving a burger, you will find that they are comparably 13% cheaper than other cities in the U.S.

Otherwise, ingredients like ground beef are cheaper in Minnesota, costing under 3% of a Minnesotan's average yearly salary to make at home daily.

According to the study, the best burgers in Minneapolis are Animales Barbeque and Logan's Burgers & Chicken, which received a Yelp score of 4.6 and 4.7 respectively.

Minneapolis also ranked fifth in burger search terms for "hamburger."

West Coast states including California, Oregon and Washington - plus East Coast states like New York - have burgers that cost over $20 at restaurants.

Milwaukee, Wis. ranked second, staying at or succeeding the average ratings overall. Its burgers are even more affordable at an average of $13.29.

Richmond, Virginia is ranked No. 1.

Home Bay used Yelp, Numbeo, Google Trends, the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, and a survey of 1,000 to rank what they think are the best burger cities. The weighted scale in this study prioritized burger restaurants per 100,000 residents, but less of the Google Trends score for "burger passion" and the amount of American-style restaurants per 100,000 residents.