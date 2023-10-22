Police: Vehicle reportedly drives through pro-Palestinian rally in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- No injuries were reported after someone allegedly drove their vehicle through a crowd rallying in support of Palestinians on Sunday.
The Minneapolis Police Department says it received several reports of disturbances surrounding a demonstration near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue around 3:23 p.m.
Various witnesses reported a vehicle driving through the crowd and one person reported the sound of a gunshot, according to MPD.
No injuries have been reported related to the demonstrations and no victims have come forward, police say.
MPD says it is conducting follow-up investigations regarding the incident.
There have been no arrests.
