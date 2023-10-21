Pro-Palestinian crowd rallies at Minnesota Capitol for cease-fire in Israel and Gaza

Rally at capitol calls for cease-fire in Gaza, Israel

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's been two weeks since Hamas attacked Israel, killing civilians, taking hostages and re-igniting a war. In the days since thousands have died.

On Saturday, aid deliveries began moving into the Gaza Strip and Hamas released two U.S. hostages who had been held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, calls for a cease-fire are growing, as rallies continue across the world and here at home.

With signs, flags and prayer, hundreds of supporters gathered on the state capitol lawn Saturday afternoon.

"For me as a Palestinian-American, it means a lot to see people come out, but more importantly just to see the diversity in the crowd," said Mariam El-Khatib, with the Minnesota chapter of American Muslims for Palestine. "There's more non-Palestinians than Palestinians here."

"Why can't we see the humanity in Palestinian children," said Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"The tides have definitely shifted. I'm noticing a lot more people are in support of the Palestinian cause," said Maysoon Maro with the Minnesota chapter of American Muslims for Palestine.

Maro said she was there speaking out against Israel's repeated bombings of civilian areas.

"Do your own research. Look at what Palestinians are saying. There has been so much misinformation coming around," said Maro.

Speakers there Saturday said the fight isn't against the Jewish people but against those attacking their people.

It's the second week in a row of pro-Palestinian rallies. Supporters said it won't be their last.

"We're going to keep speaking up, we're going to keep showing up, talk to our elected officials until we get the first step which is at least a cease-fire," said El-Khatib. "We're not going to lose hope and we're going to continue the fight."