Minneapolis police recruit dies off duty just weeks after joining department, chief says

The Minneapolis Police Department announced Thursday one of its new recruits, Amara Kanneh, died unexpectedly while off duty.

Chief Brian O'Hara says Kanneh, who died on Wednesday, had just joined the department in early October and was still training at the police academy. O'Hara didn't disclose his cause of death.

In a statement, O'Hara called Kanneh "kind, respectful" and "generous," adding he was excited to be joining the department.

"My heart goes out to Recruit Officer Kanneh's family, and I am grateful they shared their loved one with us," O'Hara said. "He will forever be remembered as a valued member of our MPD family."

The chief said the department's health and wellness unit and professional therapists are now providing support to fellow recruits and officers.

