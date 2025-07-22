Watch CBS News
2 Minneapolis police officers injured while responding to domestic abuse call

Two Minneapolis officers were injured while responding to a domestic abuse call Monday night, the city's police department said.

The officers were hurt on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South after 10:30 p.m., according to police. They were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The suspect is in custody at the hospital, police said.

Few other details were available, but police said more information would be released Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

