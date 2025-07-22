2 Minneapolis police officers injured while responding to domestic abuse call

Two Minneapolis officers were injured while responding to a domestic abuse call Monday night, the city's police department said.

The officers were hurt on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South after 10:30 p.m., according to police. They were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The suspect is in custody at the hospital, police said.

Few other details were available, but police said more information would be released Tuesday.

