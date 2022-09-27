Minneapolis police: Male "critically injured" in Phillips neighborhood shooting
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a male suffered "critical injuries" in a shooting Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis.
It happened at about 2:45 p.m. near 29th Street East and 15th Avenue South in the Phillips neighborhood.
Details are scarce, and police say "investigators are actively working" to figure out what led up to the gunfire.
