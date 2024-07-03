Safety a concern during Fourth of July celebrations in Minneapolis after past chaos

How Minneapolis police plan to make Fourth of July safe

MINNEAPOLIS — Safety is a concern for some of the state's biggest Fourth of July celebrations.

Memories of last year have stayed with Gail Runge, who lives near Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis in a neighborhood where young people chaotically shot off fireworks toward people, homes and vehicles.

"Last year was scary," she said. "It sounded like there were gunshots in the alley all the time. That was frightening."

Runge also notices that police are doing more this year.

Two sections of Bde Maka Ska Parkway were closed off to traffic Wednesday and will stay that way through Friday morning.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara spoke Wednesday about the city's plan.

"If anyone threatens the safety or property of others, we will act," he said. "We will make arrests and work with our Hennepin County partners to book those responsible into jail."

Sixteen people were arrested last year for shooting fireworks at people and even police cars.

On top of enforcement, O'Hara says the return of Red, White and Boom after five years could keep the streets calmer.

Because of the weather, an announcement on whether the show will go on as planned will come Thursday at 6 p.m.

"Large crowds are anticipated, and we are thankful for that," O'Hara said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it's adding dozens of patrols this weekend to respond to any fireworks chaos and watch for impaired drivers.

Extra deputies will also join paramedics and fire departments in patrolling Lake Minnetonka, where thousands of boats are expected on the Fourth.

"What I think not everybody knows yet is when you get a DWI on the water, it's the same as getting it on land," said Major Shane Magnuson with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. "So if that calls for loss of license, impounding your plates, all of that will also apply on the land."

Magnuson adds that another important thing to remember during the fun is lifejackets.

The sheriff's office says there have already been more drownings this year than all of last year.