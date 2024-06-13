Minneapolis police shoot, kill man they say had gun

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police shot and killed a man overnight.

Two separate calls prompted a police response in south Minneapolis, according to the city's police department.

The first call came in just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said they saw a man in the 3000 block of 29th Avenue with a gun who appeared to be talking to himself, and they were concerned.

The second call came in about 16 minutes later. The caller said they saw someone on the 3400 block of Hiawatha Avenue with a handgun who appeared to be acting irrationally.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara said officers found the man on Hiawatha and began running after him. He said there was a confrontation when the chase ended, with police telling him several times to drop the gun but he did not listen.

Officers ultimately shot the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"From this and all the information I have available to me, I have no reason to think this is nothing other than a justifiable and lawful use of force by police officers," O'Hara said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

O'Hara says four officers were involved, and three fired their weapons. He said the gun recovered from the man appeared to be jammed.