Minneapolis police call for backup after violent weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are calling for backup after a violent and deadly weekend. Since Thursday, two men have been killed in shootings, a third killed in a stabbing and seven more injured from gunfire.

"This weekend we've seen an unacceptable level of crime and violence," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news conference Sunday.

O'Hara said he called an emergency MPD command staff meeting, invited outside law enforcement partners and immediately implemented a multi-jurisdictional plan to address the violence.

"We can't fix a lot of the root causes behind a lot of the crime issues in the city, but certainly it's a very necessary component. Police are absolutely necessary to try to prevent, respond to, and keep people safe," O'Hara said.

O'Hara said the department is too understaffed to handle back-to-back violent cases like the ones that occurred over the weekend. He's called for back up from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota BCA, which will assist with patrols and investigations. Several community groups and violence interupters will be working the streets too, he said.

"It's incredibly important that we continue to push for staffing the police department so we're able to prevent some of these incidents better, but if nothing else certainly, respond to and investigate them thoroughly," he said.

Earlier this month, the city approved a new police contract which will give officers a nearly 22% pay increase over three years, with Rookie officers set to make more than $90,000 a year. Advocates of the new contract said it was necessary to retain and recruit officers.

"Thanks to our partners, I'm confident we'll be able to track down and hold those responsible and end this spike in violence," O'Hara said.

Chief O'Hara said they're also in touch with the FBI, ATF, U.S. Attorney's Office and Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

More details about this new multi-jurisdictional plan are expected to be released in the next few days.