Minneapolis police ask for help identifying suspect in multiple armed robberies

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several violent armed robberies.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man in his 30s who is around 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has black hair and a black goatee.

Minneapolis Police Department

He is accused of striking a man with a handgun and stealing his backpack, and striking two women with a handgun and stealing one of their purses within days of each other last month.

Police also say on Dec. 3, the man struck a man with a handgun, attempted to rob him, shot him and then carjacked his vehicle near Fourth Avenue South and Lake Street. The vehicle was later found abandoned and burned in Bloomington.

Minneapolis Police Department

Anyone who recognizes or knows where the suspect may be is asked to call 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.