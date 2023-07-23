Minneapolis opens first dedicated pickleball courts, drawing big crowds

MINNEAPOLIS – The demand for a growing sport is there, and Minneapolis delivered.

Until this month, Minneapolis parks didn't have any dedicated pickleball courts. Now they have six of them at Lake Nokomis, with more on the way.

On an extra hot Sunday afternoon, all six courts were full of players at Lake Nokomis.

"I can't imagine it being anything other than insanely busy and packed," said Wade Garrison.

"I work in the hospital, so I have to leave at like 6:30 in the morning and they're always full when I'm leaving," said Eva Garrison.

The Garrisons just moved to the Nokomis neighborhood from Iowa a few weeks ago, and these courts have already become an integral part of their lives.

"These are all my friends that I've gotten into pickleball, and honestly like none of them had touched a paddle a couple weeks ago, and now we like come every Sunday and have a blast," said Eva.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board transformed two rundown tennis courts, and turned them into the new six dedicated, free pickleball courts.

"It's a great transformation. I feel like they did such a good job, and a lot of people are gonna have some fun," said Luke Jamrozy, who played pickleball on Sunday with his grandma Pat.

"I started out about four, five years ago when it was just us retirees," said Pat Jamrozy.

"She's been playing pickleball for a while, so that's kind of what inspired us," said Luke.

The parks board installed benches with umbrellas between the six courts, so people could wait for one in the shade. You also won't be waiting too long – there's a system to save your spot on the waitlist.

"Everybody's respectful," said Pat. "They're not gonna take up a whole court for like an hour or so. They'll play their one game and they'll get off."

"It's a great community spirit," said Wade.

Be prepared for crowds when you come here.

"It's worth the wait," said Luke.

Next up, more dedicated pickleball courts coming to Loring Park near downtown Minneapolis. They will be built right next to the tennis courts, which were recently repaved.

The Nokomis courts are free and first come, first serve – unless there are leagues scheduled. Lessons are held every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. through the middle of August.