Franklin Avenue hosts latest edition of Minneapolis "Open Streets"

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's no secret the city of Minneapolis is trying to create an atmosphere of safety and community. That's part of the motivation behind "Open Streets."

Sunday's party was held on Franklin Avenue. A stretch of the street was shut down to traffic so neighbors could enjoy shopping, live music and each other.

"I think especially for different restaurants and different vendors, it's great to see them out here and then learn more about them and then hopefully go check out their storefronts," said Minneapolis resident Ellie Anderson.

More "Open Streets" events are on deck in Minneapolis. Still to come are parties on East Lake Street, West Broadway Avenue and Minnehaha Avenue. Click here for more information.

July 10, 2022

