Man stabbed outside North Loop bar in Minneapolis, police say

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines

Minneapolis police are still searching for the person who stabbed a man overnight Wednesday outside a North Loop bar.

Police say officers were called to the area of North Third Avenue and North First Street, just a couple of blocks west of the Mississippi River, at about 2:30 a.m., where they found an injured man in his 40s.

Witnesses told officers "an altercation escalated to the stabbing," with the victim later transported to Hennepin Healthcare. His condition hasn't been released, but police describe his injuries as non-life threatening.

This attack comes just days after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death on St. Paul's east side. Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the case.