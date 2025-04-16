Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed outside North Loop bar in Minneapolis, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines
How tariffs impact your tech purchases, and more headlines 04:39

Minneapolis police are still searching for the person who stabbed a man overnight Wednesday outside a North Loop bar.

Police say officers were called to the area of North Third Avenue and North First Street, just a couple of blocks west of the Mississippi River, at about 2:30 a.m., where they found an injured man in his 40s.

Witnesses told officers "an altercation escalated to the stabbing," with the victim later transported to Hennepin Healthcare. His condition hasn't been released, but police describe his injuries as non-life threatening.

This attack comes just days after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death on St. Paul's east side. Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the case.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.