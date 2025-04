Voters head to polls in Wisconsin’s high-profile Supreme Court race, and more headlines

Police are investigating a fatal overnight stabbing in St. Paul.

It happened early Tuesday on the 1400 block of Sixth Street East, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police said a caller reported a man down in front of a home. Responding officers found a victim with several stab wounds.

He later died at the hospital.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the stabbing and the identity of the victim.