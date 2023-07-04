Minneapolis nonprofit's new space targeted by burglar: "This is all for the kids"

MINNEAPOLIS -- A group that helps kids in our community was targeted by a greedy grab. Their windows may be smashed, but their spirits are unbroken.

Inside a historic Minneapolis church is a space that will soon serve hundreds of young people – many of which have been helping with renovations for months.

Jamil Jackson is the executive director and CEO of Change Equals Opportunity (CEO).

"This room right here is going to be a computer lab where we are going to set up 16 computers," Jackson said. "We have a gym downstairs, we have our own bank, we have a barbershop, an arcade. A lot of spaces for the kids to hang out and have fun."

It's CEO's new home, a nonprofit founded by Jackson, who is a high school basketball coach. They focus on mentorship, as well as college, career and cultural experiences for youth of color.

"CEO doesn't just stand for 'change equals opportunity.' We're teaching them how to become a CEO of themselves, right, and how to brand themselves and character image and how to develop the skill trade to be intentional about the things that they want in life," Jackson said.

But they're now facing another hurdle. Overnight Saturday, someone smashed a rock through a window and climbed inside, stealing electronics, including seven drones, computers, and cameras.

"What you did was not right for the kids, because this is all for the kids," Jackson said.

Jackson is known to be giving and accepting of everyone. That's why he wishes whoever did this just asked.

"The person that took this could've simply just asked for what they needed and I would have gladly provided, because I can't do It alone," Jackson said. "It's an ecosystem. The better we all are, the better we are."

The is no word yet if any arrests have been made. The organization would take any help to replace the stolen items or help with renovations. Click here for more information.