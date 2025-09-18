Minneapolis nominates 3 sites at the center of city's Black community to National Register of Historic Places

Judge set to rule on Minneapolis encampment restraining order, and more headlines

Minneapolis officials say they are working to nominate three sites at the heart of the city's Black community to the National Register of Historic Places.

The city is nominating the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, the Phylis Wheatley Community Center and the former home of civil rights advocate Harry Davis, Sr.

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder is the oldest Black-owned newspaper in Minnesota. It was founded in 1934 as the Minneapolis Spokesman and the St. Paul Recorder, which combined into a single publication in 2000. It remains one of the longest continuously operated family-owned Black newspapers in the country.

WCCO

The Phylis Wheatley Community Center has been providing community programs and services for 100 years in north Minneapolis. It opened in 1924 when young Black women who were barred from the dorms at the University of Minnesota raised funds to open a settlement house.

Phyllis Wheatley Community Center

"This nomination is not only a recognition of our rich history, but also a testament to the resilience and impact of the community we serve," said Valerie Stevenson, the center's interim executive director.

Davis' home in the city's Powderhorn neighborhood is the last site. Davis was born in 1923 and was a successful amateur boxing coach, serving on the U.S. Olympic boxing committee. He became a member of the school board in 1969 and was the city's first Black mayoral candidate.

Registering the sites as National Historic Landmarks open up opportunities for grants and tax credits. The city says it will hire third-party consultants to officially nominate the three locations.

Other National Historic Landmarks in Minneapolis include the Pillsbury Mill, Fort Snelling, the Pillsbury A Mill and the Washburn A Mill Complex.