Toddler, man in his 50s dead in suspected murder-suicide, Minneapolis police say

Two people, including a 2-year-old girl, were found dead Monday morning in what Minneapolis police are investigating as a murder-suicide.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North around 12:20 a.m. There they found a man in his 50s and his 2-year-old daughter dead from gunshot wounds.

The child's mother was in the house at the time, but was not injured, police say.

"This is an unimaginable, heartbreaking tragedy," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "Our hearts are with the child's mother as she faces an overwhelming loss, and with the officers and investigators who responded to such a devastating scene."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.