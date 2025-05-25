Minneapolis officials asking for public's help finding a man and his two children

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man and his two children.

Police say Oystern Talbert was last seen near Minneapolis with his son and daughter on April 22.

Authorities say he was planning to travel to Dallas, Texas or Atlanta, Georgia and left the mother of the children behind.

Minnesota BCA

Talbert, 36, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes.

William Talbert, 11, is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds.

Gabriella Talbert, 10, is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Minnesota BCA

In an alert, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Talbert is known to be driving a blue and purple Dodge Challenger missing the front fender, Texas license plate of PMT5490.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Talbert and his two children, please contact Hennepin County Dispatch at 952-258-5321.