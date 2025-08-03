Minneapolis police searching for 12-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes last seen at Minnehaha Falls

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night.

Victoria Alexandria Jackson was last seen walking from Minnehaha Falls around 8 p.m. She was wearing a tan "Rugrats" shirt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Jackson is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair with twists

Police say Jackson is a Type 1 diabetic and has an insulin pump.

Anyone who knows Jackson's whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 911 immediately. Information can also be reported anonymously online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.