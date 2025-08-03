Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police searching for 12-year-old girl with Type 1 diabetes last seen at Minnehaha Falls

By
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night.

Victoria Alexandria Jackson was last seen walking from Minnehaha Falls around 8 p.m. She was wearing a tan "Rugrats" shirt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Jackson is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair with twists 

58d2bf6a-6d9a-443c-9924-1fb8724465ea.png
Victoria Alexandria Jackson, 12, was last seen walking from Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis, Minnesota, around 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2025, Minneapolis Police Department

Police say Jackson is a Type 1 diabetic and has an insulin pump.

Anyone who knows Jackson's whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call 911 immediately. Information can also be reported anonymously online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

