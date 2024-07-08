Watch CBS News
Man shot near Minneapolis light rail station in critical condition, police chief says

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Monday afternoon near a south Minneapolis light rail station.

Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III says someone opened fire on the 26-year-old victim "following (an) altercation" at about 3:45 p.m. by the Lake Street/Midtown station.

"Drug activity occurs near that station, and an altercation from that spot drifted over onto Metro Transit property," Morales said.

Morales says his department is reviewing video of the attack, and no arrests have been made.

