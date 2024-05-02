Victim shot several times inside Minneapolis bus shelter
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are searching for the shooter who targeted a victim early Thursday morning inside a Minneapolis bus shelter.
Metro Transit police say officers were called to the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago avenues at about 1:40 a.m., where they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The victim is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare and is expected to survive.
The shooter fled before officers arrived. Police are still investigating.