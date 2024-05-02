Watch CBS News
Crime

Victim shot several times inside Minneapolis bus shelter

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Victim shot multiple times in Minneapolis bus shelter
Victim shot multiple times in Minneapolis bus shelter 00:24

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are searching for the shooter who targeted a victim early Thursday morning inside a Minneapolis bus shelter.

Metro Transit police say officers were called to the intersection of East Franklin and Chicago avenues at about 1:40 a.m., where they found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

raw-thu-shooting-metro-bus-stop-mpls-boeke.jpg
WCCO

The victim is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare and is expected to survive.

The shooter fled before officers arrived. Police are still investigating.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on May 2, 2024 / 5:50 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.