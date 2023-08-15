Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proposes $1.8 billion budget for 2024

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is proposing a $1.8 billion budget for next year. It wraps up the end of a two-year budget cycle.

Frey says Minneapolis is in a state of rebound and transition - and he believes his budget proposal reflects that. It covers a lot of ground, but the top priorities include public safety, police reform, and climate change.

Two years ago, Minneapolis started two-year budget cycles, and similar investments are prioritized at the beginning of this cycle.

Of note, Frey wants to invest more than $10 million into the Climate Legacy Initiative, a move he says would set Minneapolis apart as a historic leader in climate action and public health.

"(The budget) lays out generational investments in the city we love - a plan for the future. Making these investments and standing by them for the long haul will take courage, but the ideals set in this budget are more than just courageous, they are realistic, too," Frey said.

The mayor is proposing more than $17 million for community safety and police reform. This would fund 731 sworn officers in the police department, and add 16 new civilian positions into MPD. Frey says he's committed to the mission of police reform.

"The urgent mission of reforming the MPD will not be quick, it will not be easy, and if history or learnings from other cities are any guide, we will encounter moments of great frustration together, but we will do so together. And if we all choose to stand united in this work, it's going to be worth it," Frey said.

The proposed budget also comes with a 6.2% tax levy increase that is the "exact levy increase he promised last year, no higher," the mayor's office said in a release.

The Minneapolis City Council now has the proposal and will need to approve it. The vote will happen sometime in December.