Minneapolis matcha shop feels strain of global shortage as demand surges

Matcha has risen from its niche tea beginnings to a worldwide phenomenon. Northeast Tea House in Minneapolis is facing a challenge that started thousands of miles away.

Simon Parish, owner of Northeast Tea House, mills a traditional tea leaf called tencha – a slow process that turns the raw tea leaf into vibrant green powder known as matcha. Tencha, however, is becoming harder to find due to tariffs, weather and societal factors.

"Though there are a lot of tea plants in Japan, most of them aren't grown in that way," Parish said. "In Japan, the statistics are something like 2% of the tea is turned into matcha."

Japan, one of the main exporters of tencha, experienced inclement weather this year. Causing the price of tencha to grow, a report by NIQ found that matcha has increased by 86% since 2022.

Parish, not wanting to sacrifice quality, is expected to weather this year's supply shortage by taking in more of the costs.

"The quality is our big thing and we don't skimp on quality, so right now we are eating the costs," Parish said.

Parish also operates a wholesale tea business and says that they have been having to turn away wholesale buyers to preserve what they have left.

"Every other day, I get an email asking if we do wholesale. We already have wholesale clients, we just want to make sure we have enough for them," Parish said.

Parish hopes that next year's harvest will use different techniques to secure a larger crop.

"My hope is that next year, more farmers will install shading equipment for their tea and convert their fields," Parish said. "This year we're caught on the back foot."

Northeast Tea House is open Tuesday to Sunday.