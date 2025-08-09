Minneapolis man's social media video highlights concern over apartment security

A Minneapolis man's Tik Tok video has over 140k views after he posted about a security firm backing out due to crime, after his apartment complex hired them.

"They said, we're disappointed to share that the security company that was hired has pulled out of the neighborhood," said Minneapolis resident Tyler Kotlowski in this TikTok. "They decided the problems with crime exceed their resources to control. ".

Kotlowski moved to the Stevens Square neighborhood in Minneapolis a month ago on a whim. He has custody of his daughter part-time.

It wasn't long after his move that he received a text from his apartment's management company saying they've retained a security firm to address loitering and drug sale complaints.

"It doesn't scare me, make me worried," Kotlowski told WCCO. "I think other tenants might be fearful."

That text turned into an email that read in part:

Dear Residents: Good morning. We are disappointed to share that the security company that was hired has pulled out of the neighborhood. After a day and a half of doing recon and observing activity in the neighborhood, they decided the problems with crime exceed their resources to control. We will continue to work with organizations in the neighborhood to explore other options to improve public safety. In the meantime, please contact your council member and the mayor with your concerns. In addition, please flood 911 or 311 with daily service requests for issues with witnessed drug dealing, vandalism, gambling and loitering. It is the only way for the city to prioritize sending resources to our area.

"Today's Wednesday, it's two days later" he said in his TikTok describing the email, which says, the crime of the neighborhood exceeded the firm's resources.

"I move in here, the company's like 'we're gonna clean up the neighborhood' and two days later, they were like 'that didn't work,'" Kotlowski told WCCO.

WCCO reached out to Mint Properties, but did not hear back.

"I hear a lot of fighting outside," said Kotlowski. "It's tough. I think a lot of people are struggling around here.".

Which is something he's hoping his viewers can understand.

"I think what I'd like to come out of this situation is for everyone's perspective to grow a little bit," he said. "I don't think police can stop it. It's a deeper engrained issue. Some of it's poverty."

WCCO also asked Minneapolis Police Department if they're aware of the situation and to provide any further context about patrols in the area. They were unable to comment by the time our story aired.