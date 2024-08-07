Minneapolis man shot by 14-year-old disappointed with Hennepin Co. Attorney's Office response

Suspect, 14, who shot Minneapolis man in the neck charged with assault

MINNEAPOLIS — A bullet left a man partially paralyzed last month, and the victim says the shooter was a 14-year-old.

Amos Manneh has been going through physical therapy since he was shot in the neck on July 3 in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis.

"I was basically stalked down by three males," he said. "They were trying to rob me, but I got away."

Manneh says two of the men were his cousins, and that the shooter was a 14-year-old friend of theirs.

Minneapolis police tell WCCO a juvenile has been charged with assault. Manneh says it's the 14-year-old, but he's not happy with it.

"They're charging the kid first-degree assault when he shot me in my neck," Manneh said. "This is attempted murder."

Court records aren't public because the case involves a juvenile, but Manneh says prosecutors have been keeping him updated.

"His public defender argued for ankle home monitor and they denied that thankfully, but what they told me is they're doing a mental health evaluation on him, and then probation will be talking with him, so the kid's going to get out on probation it sounds like," Manneh said. "It's crazy."

Manneh is also disappointed with the amount of communication and support from staffers in the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

The County Attorney's Office said in a statement:

"The victim suffered a terrible injury as a result of this violent act. Our trained staff will continue to be in contact with him to provide information and support. Given the age of the suspect, we cannot comment on the details of the case but we are following all policies and procedures in this case carefully. Per our policies, in-custody cases are reviewed for charging immediately. Youth who are charged in-custody must be brought before judges with 36 hours of their arrest and future hearings are held quickly due to speedy trial concerns. In cases with victims, specially trained staff stay in contact with victims and provide information and support. For complicated cases that impact public safety, the probation department often prepares detailed reports with recommendations to the court on needed interventions."

The county attorney has received 158 juvenile assault cases this year. About half were declined charges or diverted either pre- or post-charge. Eight percent of the cases are still pending.

The office has received nine juvenile attempted homicide cases this year. Sixty percent were charged and 20% are pending.