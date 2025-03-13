Driver arrested, leaves trail of destruction after leading police on chase across Twin Cities metro

A driver led state troopers on a late-night, cross-county chase. The chaotic car chase caught on camera started in Minneapolis and ended about 30 miles away in St. Michael, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol first tried to pull over the driver on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis for traffic violations, but he sped off in his SUV.

At one point, he cut across oncoming traffic, narrowly missing several vehicles, and then he wove through a car dealership's parking lot before slamming into a parked car.

But the driver doesn't let up.

Things took a wild turn when the driver veered off the road and straight through several yards, damaging fences.

Lynn Everling's Brooklyn Center neighborhood was in the path of destruction.

"That is really unnerving that something like that could happen here," she said, looking at the damage.

Her ring camera caught the driver speeding past her home after leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The 23-year-old driver ditched his vehicle and took off on foot.

Authorities caught him more than a half-hour later in the city of St. Michael. The driver was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he currently remains under arrest.