3 Minneapolis lakes experiencing late season blue-green algae bloom

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Taking a dip could be risky this time of year. 

The city of Minneapolis says algae is blooming on Powderhorn Lake, Lake Hiawatha and Lake Nokomis right now — and some of it can be dangerous.   

The city says certain species of blue-green algae thrive in the fall.  They can produce toxins that make humans and pets sick. 

If you see algae on the water, experts recommend avoiding it, and rinsing off right away if you or your pets touch it.

September 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

