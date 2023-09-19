3 Minneapolis lakes experiencing late season blue-green algae bloom

Minneapolis warns of blue-green algae bloom in three lakes

Minneapolis warns of blue-green algae bloom in three lakes

Minneapolis warns of blue-green algae bloom in three lakes

MINNEAPOLIS — Taking a dip could be risky this time of year.

The city of Minneapolis says algae is blooming on Powderhorn Lake, Lake Hiawatha and Lake Nokomis right now — and some of it can be dangerous.

RELATED: How Crystal Lake's flocculation plant helps to keep out toxic blue-green algae

WCCO

The city says certain species of blue-green algae thrive in the fall. They can produce toxins that make humans and pets sick.

If you see algae on the water, experts recommend avoiding it, and rinsing off right away if you or your pets touch it.