"Absolute miracle" none were hurt when suspect, officer exchanged gunfire near Lake Harriet, park police chief says

MINNEAPOLIS — A 24-year-old man and a police officer exchanged gunfire late Tuesday night near the shores of Lake Harriet, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB).

A Minneapolis Park Police Department officer noticed an empty, illegally-parked vehicle blocking access to the lake's boat launch just before midnight.

As the officer was investigating, MPRB officials say the suspect approached him and said the vehicle was his. The "suspect was immediately uncooperative and became combative," and then "fired shots in the direction of the officer," the MPRB says. The two were fewer than 30 feet apart when the shooting began.

The officer returned gunfire, and the man ran off.

"It's an absolute miracle that nobody was killed in this incident," Minneapolis Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said. "Like I said, I watched the body camera footage, there was an exchange of gunfire at a relatively short distance and I'm extremely thankful that our officer's OK."

Other officers from the MPPD and the Minneapolis Police Department rushed to the scene and soon found the suspect, who was still near the lake. Ohotto said the suspect is a 24-year-old man. He is being held on probably cause attempted murder, but has not been charged yet.

No one was hurt, but the MPPD officer's squad car sustained bullet damage.

The MPRB says the officer was wearing a functioning body-worn camera during the altercation. The officer is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. Minneapolis police are assisting in the investigation.