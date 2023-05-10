Minneapolis' Keefer Court Bakery will live again at Asia Mall in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A beloved Twin Cities bakery that recently closed after 40 delicious years will soon be resurrected.

Keefer Court Bakery & Cafe, opened by Sunny Kwan and his family in 1983, stood at the intersection of Cedar and Riverside avenues in Minneapolis until the end of last year.

Asia Mall

On Monday, Asia Mall in Eden Prairie announced on Facebook that Keefer's "delicious Chinese pastries" will live again sometime later this year.

The new Keefer will also feature "decadent Vietnamese desserts & cakes" from the family behind Pho Mai, which is also located in the mall.