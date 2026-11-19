Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday vetoed the City Council's rejection of his police chief pick as well as a new set of rules for data centers in the downtown area.

Last week, the City Council peppered Interim Police Chief Bill Peterson, a 31-year veteran of the department, with questions before ultimately voting 8-5 to reject his nomination.

Several members of the council expressed concerns about hiring an internal candidate, though Frey noted that in community listening sessions, the overwhelming piece of feedback was a need for an internal candidate who knew what the city had "been through."

In his veto letter, Frey said that "voting [Peterson] down because Council Members have a different real or hypothetical idea of a candidate, has no bearing on the actual question in front of them, which is whether Interim Chief Billy Peterson is qualified for the job. To that question, there is only one honest answer: yes."

"My decision to veto this denial is because I believe that Council Members can do what is right for the residents of Minneapolis and the employees of the City," he wrote.

He encouraged the Council to vote again and approve Peterson's nomination. They would need nine votes to override Frey's veto.

Last week the Council also passed new rules for data centers in downtown Minneapolis in a 7-6 vote, though it failed to pass an outright ban. The compromise policy would create two downtown districts and give the council members opportunity to allow or deny development of specific data centers.

Frey said he vetoed the regulations because it was different from what he recommended to the Council; the zoning and overlay district standards were "confounding" and would create "inconsistent rules" and "lead to arbitrary rule making," he said.

He said that the downtown area "cannot succeed without embracing economic progress," and that data centers would help amid property tax hikes in the city.

"We have an opportunity to provide an important regulatory framework, embrace economic progress, and alleviate a tax burden for our residents," Frey said.