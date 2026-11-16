Property taxes could rise by nearly $1 billion statewide in Minnesota next year, according to the preliminary levy increases. But the proposals are not final, and how much homeowners will pay will depend on where they live and how much their home is worth.

The statewide estimate for overall property tax increases—inclusive of cities, counties, townships and schools—is 6.5% for 2027, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

In the Twin Cities area, for example, Hennepin County is pitching an 8.1% levy increase. In Dakota County, it's 18.5%.

Groups representing local governments say inflation is impacting cities' and counties' budgets in the same way that higher costs are hitting households struggling to afford their lives.

Costs are up for utilities, healthcare benefits for employees, road construction and more.

"What we are hearing from cities across the state is that they are really down to providing, again, those bread-and-butter basic services. These are not nice to haves; these are the must-haves, and that they have looked for places to cut," said John McCarthy, the chief financial officer for the League of Minnesota Cities. "In the face of rising costs, just to keep the lights on, property taxes are really the only tool that cities have left to be able to balance their budgets."

In the state's 87 counties, though, they have a unique driver of the property tax increases: changes to Medicaid and food assistance under the so-called "one, big beautiful bill" that the Republican-led Congress approved last summer that are just taking effect or loom next year.

Minnesota is one of a handful of states that delegates the counties as the administrator of these federal programs. The updated law expands the workload to meet new federal requirements, and they are also seeing lower reimbursement for doing that work.

Matt Hilgart, the government relations manager for the Minnesota Association of Counties, said those changes took effect this year and estimates counties have already seen a $30 million reduction.

"It's not like counties can say, hey, we're not going to hire people to do this job, or we're not going to administer the benefit," he said. "No, we still have to. We just have to do so with less reimbursement, which does mean that shift goes to the property taxpayers."

But more concerning, Hilgart said, is what could be coming. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is currently fully funded by the government, but the new federal provisions that take effect next year mean states — and by extension, in Minnesota, counties — are on the hook for part of those benefits if they don't stay under a certain threshold if a certain percentage of payments are made in error.

Minnesota was below the 6% threshold last year.

"It's a reduction of the administrative reimbursement that we're getting from the feds, and it's a potential penalty in this form of an error rate — all contributing to more budget pressures, either increased staffing, reduced reimbursement, or new costs by county governments that are all translated down to a property tax level," Hilgart said. "And that's just talking about the federal impacts."

Both Hilgart and McCarthy stressed that the proposed levies are not yet final and could be less steep of an increase by the time local governments submit their final proposals in December. Also, the levy doesn't necessarily mean that is what will be reflected in the homeowners' final bill; it could be more or it could be less than that rate.

"There's still an opportunity for people to weigh in on their budgets of their cities," McCarthy said.

The Minnesota Legislature provided one-time property tax relief to the tune of $125 million earlier this year. But that's where it ended. Any additional aid would need to come from lawmakers next legislative session.

DFL Sen. Scott Dibble, the incoming chair of the taxes committee, said tackling affordability, including the issue of property taxes, is a priority for Democrats, who grew their majority in the Senate and broke a tie in the House, delivering the party its second "trifecta" in four years.

Policy proposals will become more clear when the Legislature returns in January. But Dibble said improving access to property refund relief programs and supporting counties and cities through special state aid to those local governments will be up for consideration.

"We're not going to be able to work any miracles, though, because a lot of what we're experiencing comes at the behest of just draconian cuts that have been passed by the Republican Congress and the president in healthcare, and just, you know, just tremendous additional responsibilities that are foisted on local units of government," Dibble said.