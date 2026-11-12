Minneapolis City Council rejects Mayor Jacob Frey's police chief pick, Bill Peterson

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday rejected the mayor's pick for the city's next police chief, Bill Peterson.

Peterson emerged as a frontrunner for the job after Brian O'Hara resigned following the revelation that he had tampered with an internal investigation. Peterson took on the interim chief position, and though he had initially said that he was not interested in the permanent role, was nominated by Frey to take the mantle.

Peterson has been with the Minneapolis Police Department for 31 years and has held several leadership positions during that time, including as leader of the First Precinct.

The council voted 8-5 to reject his nomination. Members Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, LaTrisha Vetaw, Pearll Warren, Soren Stevenson, Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai and Aurin Chowdhury voted against, while Michael Rainville, Jamal Osman, Elizabeth Shaffer, Jamison Whiting and Linea Palmisano voted for Peterson.

Vetaw said she wasn't voting for Peterson because she was in favor of another candidate.

Before the vote, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey cited the community listening sessions held across the city. The overwhelming piece of feedback, Frey said, was the need for an internal candidate because they would "know and understand what we've been through."

"I will be the first to say that our police department needs a lot of work and at the same time I'm extraordinarily proud of them. Both of those things can be true at the same time. We can hold these two truths in our heart at the same time, so I ask you to hold two truths in your heart right now. You may have another ideal candidate but at the same time, Interim Chief Billy Peterson is an incredibly and exceptionally qualified person for this job," he said.

This story will be updated.