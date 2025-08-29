Watch CBS News
Fire damages neighboring Minneapolis homes near Bde Maka Ska

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

The Minneapolis Fire Department said a house fire spread to a neighboring home on Thursday afternoon east of Bde Maka Ska.

Crews were called to a three-story home on West 32nd Street and Holmes Avenue South at about 3:15 p.m. and arrived to find "smoke and flames coming from the rear porch of the residence."

inx-aerials-33rd-and-holmes-minneapolis-fire-082825.jpg
WCCO

The fire soon spread to the neighbor's fence and home. Residents of both had safely escaped before crews arrived, fire officials said, which was confirmed by a full search of each house.

"Both residences were extensively damaged by the fire, but the residents did not request Red Cross assistance," fire officials said.

No one was hurt, though a firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion.

The fire's origin is still under investigation.

