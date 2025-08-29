Fire damages neighboring Minneapolis homes near Bde Maka Ska

The Minneapolis Fire Department said a house fire spread to a neighboring home on Thursday afternoon east of Bde Maka Ska.

Crews were called to a three-story home on West 32nd Street and Holmes Avenue South at about 3:15 p.m. and arrived to find "smoke and flames coming from the rear porch of the residence."

The fire soon spread to the neighbor's fence and home. Residents of both had safely escaped before crews arrived, fire officials said, which was confirmed by a full search of each house.

"Both residences were extensively damaged by the fire, but the residents did not request Red Cross assistance," fire officials said.

No one was hurt, though a firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion.

The fire's origin is still under investigation.