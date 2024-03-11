2 suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Portland Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people are being treated at a hospital after escaping a fire Monday morning at a south Minneapolis home.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the house off Portland Avenue and East 21st Street at about 7:10 a.m., and they soon found a fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish it before it spread.

MFD says two residents suffered "minor smoke inhalation" and were treated at the scene before being taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Their conditions haven't been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.