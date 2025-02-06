Watch CBS News
Minneapolis home goes up in flames after man spotted breaking windows in the neighborhood, officials say

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say a residential fire broke out after a man was reportedly seen breaking windows in a northeast Minneapolis neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

At approximately 12:21 a.m., fire crews responded to a a home located at the 900 block of Marshall Street where firefighters say they saw smoke coming out of a broken window. 

Inside the residence, firefighters say they extinguished a mattress and "room of content." They also found fire in the basement of the home. 

Minneapolis police were requested to respond due to a report of a man breaking windows of homes in the neighborhood prior to the residential fire, a press release said. 

Another residential fire was reported at the 500 block of Lyn Park Lane North in north Minneapolis at 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 

According to officials, crews extinguished a fire after finding heavy smoke coming from the basement. 

Both houses have been deemed uninhabitable due to substantial water damage. 

No injuries were reported in either fire and both are currently under investigation. 

