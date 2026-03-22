Minneapolis police searching for driver who seriously injured woman in hit-and-run

Minneapolis police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that seriously injured a young woman early Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a woman in her 20s had been crossing Marshall Street Northeast near 16th Avenue Northeast just after 3 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police say the woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly driven by a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through the Crime Stoppers website.