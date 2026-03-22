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Minneapolis police searching for driver who seriously injured woman in hit-and-run

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minneapolis police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that seriously injured a young woman early Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a woman in her 20s had been crossing Marshall Street Northeast near 16th Avenue Northeast just after 3 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police say the woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly driven by a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through the Crime Stoppers website.

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