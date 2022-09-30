Minneapolis grants extended use of offset smokers for BBQ food trucks after backlash

MINNEAPOLIS -- Backlash against a rule two Minneapolis food trucks called "archaic" prompted the city to put the ordinance on hold and extend offset smoker use through November.

The city ordinance would have banned food trucks from having anything outside of the truck itself starting Oct. 1, effectively banning the use of offset smokers. But Animales Barbecue Co and Boomin Barbecue say they now have until the end of November to use those smokers.

The two BBQ trucks took to Instagram to announce the extended use of their offset smokers.

"These awesome local joints are putting Minneapolis on the BBQ map, and we will find a way to keep them smoking," Mayor Jacob Frey said to WCCO-TV in a statement. "We are going to find a legal way to make this work."

Animales Barbecue Co thanked Frey, and City Council members Elliot Forward and Michael Rainville for working with them to find alternative solutions.

Both food trucks say they will work with the health department and the city to find a better solution for the fate of the offset smokers.

"The mayor and our city council members have been super supportive and great to work with, and we couldn't be more thankful for that," Boomin Barbecue wrote in an Instagram post.