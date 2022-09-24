Minneapolis BBQ food trucks decry "archaic" rule prohibiting external smoker

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.

Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.

Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.

The food trucks both released statements on their Instagram pages on Saturday morning. They both said they've asked for an extension to run their trucks through the end of the season, but have been unsuccessful in acquiring one so far.

"Not only is it an archaic ordinance, it's stifling for a small bbq business and puts a hard stop on making better bbq here in Minneapolis," said Animales in its post.

After the end of the month, Animales says they'll be unable to serve 70% of its menu, and Boomin says "we will not be able to execute the menu you have come to know and love."

"These awesome local joints are putting Minneapolis on the BBQ map, and we will find a way to keep them smoking," Mayor Jacob Frey said to WCCO-TV in a statement. "We are going to find a legal way to make this work."