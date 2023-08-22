Fire at vacant Minneapolis home sends 3 firefighters to hospital with possible heat exhaustion

MINNEAPOLIS – Three firefighters were hospitalized during the effort to extinguish a two-alarm fire Monday at a vacant Minneapolis home.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the residence on the 2700 block of Morgan Avenue North at about 4:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the home's basement and spread to the main floor.

Evan Fraenkel

Crews got the fire under control within a couple of hours, but three firefighters were treated at HCMC for possible heat exhaustion. Their conditions haven't been released.

No one else was hurt, and the fire department is still investigating.