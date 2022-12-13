Minneapolis Federal Building to be renamed in honor of Paul Wellstone

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Federal Building in downtown Minneapolis will soon be renamed to honor Minnesota Democratic Sen. Paul Wellstone, who was killed in a plane crash 20 years ago.

A bi-partisan bill authored by both of Minnesota's Democratic senators – Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith – along with Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, will change the building's name to the "Paul D. Wellstone Federal Building."

The bill was passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate, and it now heads to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

"I can't think of a better tribute to Paul's legacy of service than a building where Minnesotans gather and get the assistance they need," Klobuchar said.

Sen. Paul Wellstone CBS

Wellstone died on Oct. 25, 2002 in a crash near Eveleth, just 12 days before the general election. His wife, Sheila, daughter Marcia and five others also perished: staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin; and pilots Richard Conry and Michael Guess.

"Although we had very different political philosophies, we shared a common passion for serving our constituents the best we could," Grassley said. "That's why I was glad to support this effort to honor his service."

The Federal Building is home to the local offices of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the National Labor Relations Board and the Department of State Passport Agency.