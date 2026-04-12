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Minneapolis police investigating hit-and-run that killed man in his 60s

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

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Minneapolis police are investigating a hit-and-run they say killed a man in his 60s late Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the middle of the street on the 1800 block of Chicago Avenue at approximately 11:39 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from apparent life-threatening injuries and provided medical aid, including CPR. The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died.

Police say they are working to determine if the man was struck by a vehicle or if a vehicle dragged him as it drove away.

Officers found a potential suspect vehicle on the 1900 block of 10th Avenue South, just blocks away from where the man was discovered.

No arrests have been made.

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