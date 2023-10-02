Watch CBS News
Man in custody after stabbing at Minneapolis Farmers Market

MINNEAPOLIS — A 68-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning at the Minneapolis Farmers Market.

Minneapolis police say officers were called to the market, located on the 300 block of Lyndale Avenue North, at about 8:39 a.m. after a man in his 40s suffered a stab wound.

Witnesses were able to describe the suspect to officers and point them in the direction he fled. He was found about a half mile southeast, near Ramp A in downtown. He was arrested, and his being held at the Hennepin County Jail. WCCO typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.

The victim was brought to HCMC and is expected to survive. Police are still investigating.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 10:06 PM

