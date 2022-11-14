Minneapolis event aims to build multiracial democracy between politicians, community

MINNEAPOLIS – Several local groups came together Sunday in Minneapolis to host a conversation aimed at building multiracial democracy between elected officials and community members.

The event, called "Bridging the Gap," was put on by the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative and We Choose Us. Several local elected leaders were also there.

CBS

Event leaders say far too often, when the dust settles after Election Day, there's a huge gap between elected officials and the community who elect them. They hope to change the dynamic to build trust.

"What I want to start doing with our community is giving them an opportunity to hear from my elected officials in a more intimate setting where they can actually have an open, organic discussion with them," said Brian Fullman with the Barbershop and Black Congregation Cooperative.

The event included a panel discussion with elected officials.