Advocates ask Mayor Frey to stop shutting down homeless encampments

MINNEAPOLIS -- Advocates for unsheltered people are asking Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to stop shutting down encampments.

Cowboy is one of the dozens of people who called an encampment near north Minneapolis home. It was one of three the city shut down leaving many without their belongings and no place to go.

"It wasn't an eviction, it was a raid. They blocked off for four blocks to make sure no one with cameras can get in and record the cutting up of the tents, the taking away of RVs or things that were donated," Cowboy said.

Some moved tents to City Hall in protest of the evictions, hoping to get the attention of lawmakers.

"Yes, we need long-term solutions, there is no question about it. Yes, we need to involve the very people who are affected by those solutions, but right now we need to have a moratorium on encampment evictions and we need to assure that Minneapolis police stop using these militarized approaches to raising these encampments," said Michelle Gross.

Advocates want Mayor Jacob Frey to use his power to stop the removal of these small camps.

In a statement, the Minneapolis City Attorney's office says "The Mayor would have the power to suspend encampment closures as that is an issue of departmental operational enforcement."

Right now it is illegal to set up a tent or temporary shelter and live in the city of Minneapolis.

The City Attorney's office says, "The City Council has the power to amend or repeal the city ordinance that currently prohibits the erection of temporary shelter through the legislative process."

Advocates want whatever it takes to stop the pain inflicted by these evictions.

The group plans to hold an emergency supply drive to help those who are unsheltered and lost everything.