Minneapolis police searching for man wanted in connection with Elliot Park fatal shooting

Minneapolis police are seeking the public's help in locating the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in the city's Elliot Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police say Deshon Kanye Gregory, 20, may be armed and not to approach him. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Gregory was charged Thursday with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County.

Deshon Kanye Gregory, 20, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood on July 15, 2025. Minneapolis Police Department

Charges say Gregory arrived outside a house on the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South after texting a woman who lived there, "Come out." The woman told police Gregory had arrived with another woman and wanted to fight.

Investigators learned Gregory had allegedly been demanding $40 from the woman, with whom he had a previous relationship.

The woman and her two sisters went outside and saw Gregory outside with another woman. At one point, charges say Gregory warned one of the women he was going to shoot her. He then took out a gun and "started shooting at everyone," according to the complaint. That's when 30-year-old Lafayette Collaso, who had been on the front porch of the home, was shot.

Charges say surveillance video cameras in the area captured the shooting. Officers also found 11 discharged 9 mm cartridge casings nearby.

Two children were among the witnesses when the shooting happened, according to the criminal complaint. Because of this, the state may seek an enhanced sentence.

Gregory is under court supervision and has multiple pending charges, including two domestic assault cases and one fourth-degree assault case.

Tips as to Gregory's whereabouts can be submitted anonymously online or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Information can also be shared by reaching out to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leaving a voicemail at 612-673-5845.